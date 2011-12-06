Dec. 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped further due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,210 210-239 211-241
Wheat Tukda 1,975 208-260 211-259
Jowar White 150 222-240 190-277
Bajra 500 190-240 180-245
PULSES
Gram 114 580-623 525-650
Udid 575 376-698 391-698
Moong 100 600-880 450-925
Tuar 35 350-594 350-600
Maize --- --- 185-223
Vaal Deshi 32 350-505 350-450
Choli 15 600-1,150 600-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,150-3,200 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,200-4,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200
Tuar 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900