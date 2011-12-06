Dec. 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped further due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,210 210-239 211-241 Wheat Tukda 1,975 208-260 211-259 Jowar White 150 222-240 190-277 Bajra 500 190-240 180-245 PULSES Gram 114 580-623 525-650 Udid 575 376-698 391-698 Moong 100 600-880 450-925 Tuar 35 350-594 350-600 Maize --- --- 185-223 Vaal Deshi 32 350-505 350-450 Choli 15 600-1,150 600-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,200-4,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200 Tuar 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900