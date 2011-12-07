Dec. 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,415 212-242 210-239 Wheat Tukda 2,090 211-261 208-260 Jowar White 100 200-280 222-240 Bajra 150 180-240 190-240 PULSES Gram 92 513-627 580-623 Udid 550 391-690 376-698 Moong 100 400-900 600-880 Tuar 38 351-595 350-594 Maize --- --- 185-223 Vaal Deshi 65 350-515 350-505 Choli 17 600-1,100 600-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900