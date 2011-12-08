Dec. 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,790 214-244 212-242 Wheat Tukda 2,260 213-271 211-261 Jowar White 150 220-335 200-280 Bajra 70 188-240 180-240 PULSES Gram 145 500-650 513-627 Udid 525 391-666 391-690 Moong 250 400-950 400-900 Tuar 60 386-562 351-595 Maize 5 180-225 185-223 Vaal Deshi 30 345-503 350-515 Choli 16 600-1,140 600-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,150-1,160 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900