Dec. 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,790 214-244 212-242
Wheat Tukda 2,260 213-271 211-261
Jowar White 150 220-335 200-280
Bajra 70 188-240 180-240
PULSES
Gram 145 500-650 513-627
Udid 525 391-666 391-690
Moong 250 400-950 400-900
Tuar 60 386-562 351-595
Maize 5 180-225 185-223
Vaal Deshi 30 345-503 350-515
Choli 16 600-1,140 600-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475
Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900