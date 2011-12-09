Dec. 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices improved further due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,300 214-243 214-244
Wheat Tukda 1,840 215-268 213-271
Jowar White 135 215-328 220-335
Bajra 78 185-235 188-240
PULSES
Gram 125 498-625 500-650
Udid 475 396-680 391-666
Moong 150 650-875 400-950
Tuar 70 390-565 386-562
Maize 10 185-230 180-225
Vaal Deshi 35 340-505 345-503
Choli 15 645-1,145 600-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,190-1,200
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
Tuar 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900