Dec. 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,300 214-243 214-244 Wheat Tukda 1,840 215-268 213-271 Jowar White 135 215-328 220-335 Bajra 78 185-235 188-240 PULSES Gram 125 498-625 500-650 Udid 475 396-680 391-666 Moong 150 650-875 400-950 Tuar 70 390-565 386-562 Maize 10 185-230 180-225 Vaal Deshi 35 340-505 345-503 Choli 15 645-1,145 600-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,190-1,200 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100 Tuar 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900