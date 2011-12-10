Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped further due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,640 215-242 214-243
Wheat Tukda 1,990 213-262 215-268
Jowar White 150 225-285 215-328
Bajra 640 210-262 185-235
PULSES
Gram 110 490-630 498-625
Udid 625 371-690 396-680
Moong 145 650-950 650-875
Tuar 065 370-649 390-565
Maize 25 190-232 185-230
Vaal Deshi 50 415-525 340-505
Choli 30 600-1,125 645-1,145
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900