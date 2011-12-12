Dec. 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Rice of Parimal and Basmati quality eased due to increased supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,680 214-246 215-242 Wheat Tukda 2,140 214-265 213-262 Jowar White 140 220-295 225-285 Bajra 600 170-265 210-262 PULSES Gram 150 515-670 490-630 Udid 750 371-705 371-690 Moong 225 400-930 650-950 Tuar 70 370-650 370-649 Maize 30 185-235 190-232 Vaal Deshi 75 475-545 415-525 Choli 40 625-1,130 600-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,325-3,375 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,800-5,900