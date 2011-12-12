Dec. 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Rice of Parimal and Basmati quality eased due to increased supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,680 214-246 215-242
Wheat Tukda 2,140 214-265 213-262
Jowar White 140 220-295 225-285
Bajra 600 170-265 210-262
PULSES
Gram 150 515-670 490-630
Udid 750 371-705 371-690
Moong 225 400-930 650-950
Tuar 70 370-650 370-649
Maize 30 185-235 190-232
Vaal Deshi 75 475-545 415-525
Choli 40 625-1,130 600-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,325-3,375 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,800-5,900