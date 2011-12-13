* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,740 215-248 214-246 Wheat Tukda 2,090 215-268 214-265 Jowar White 190 180-290 220-295 Bajra 050 175-266 170-265 PULSES Gram 170 500-667 515-670 Udid 550 391-693 371-705 Moong 150 500-940 400-930 Tuar 095 380-595 370-650 Maize --- ---- 185-235 Vaal Deshi 25 465-525 475-545 Choli 10 675-1,080 625-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,325-3,375 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500