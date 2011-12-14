Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong and Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,630 217-250 215-248 Wheat Tukda 2,130 217-270 215-268 Jowar White 120 200-290 180-290 Bajra 90 170-270 175-266 PULSES Gram 180 500-651 500-667 Udid 525 371-690 391-693 Moong 125 400-945 500-940 Tuar 75 380-595 380-595 Maize 10 180-232 185-235 Vaal Deshi 20 380-551 465-525 Choli --- 0 675-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500