Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong and Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,630 217-250 215-248
Wheat Tukda 2,130 217-270 215-268
Jowar White 120 200-290 180-290
Bajra 90 170-270 175-266
PULSES
Gram 180 500-651 500-667
Udid 525 371-690 391-693
Moong 125 400-945 500-940
Tuar 75 380-595 380-595
Maize 10 180-232 185-235
Vaal Deshi 20 380-551 465-525
Choli --- 0 675-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500