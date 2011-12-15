- Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lacck of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,520 216-251 217-250
Wheat Tukda 2,060 217-268 217-270
Jowar White 135 205-295 200-290
Bajra 120 165-260 170-270
PULSES
Gram 128 510-686 500-651
Udid 450 386-692 371-690
Moong 200 500-950 400-945
Tuar 78 381-595 380-595
Maize 35 175-235 180-232
Vaal Deshi 35 360-550 380-551
Choli --- 0 675-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,325-1,350
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,325-3,350 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500