- Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lacck of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,520 216-251 217-250 Wheat Tukda 2,060 217-268 217-270 Jowar White 135 205-295 200-290 Bajra 120 165-260 170-270 PULSES Gram 128 510-686 500-651 Udid 450 386-692 371-690 Moong 200 500-950 400-945 Tuar 78 381-595 380-595 Maize 35 175-235 180-232 Vaal Deshi 35 360-550 380-551 Choli --- 0 675-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,325-1,350 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,325-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500