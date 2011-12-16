Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,690 217-253 216-251
Wheat Tukda 2,140 217-269 217-268
Jowar White 130 175-292 205-295
Bajra 085 170-265 165-260
PULSES
Gram 110 500-675 510-686
Udid 450 351-0,690 386-692
Moong 300 400-0,900 500-950
Tuar 080 380-594 381-595
Maize 10 180-235 175-235
Vaal Deshi 10 300-440 360-550
Choli --- 0 675-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,325-1,350
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500