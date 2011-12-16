Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong and Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,690 217-253 216-251 Wheat Tukda 2,140 217-269 217-268 Jowar White 130 175-292 205-295 Bajra 085 170-265 165-260 PULSES Gram 110 500-675 510-686 Udid 450 351-0,690 386-692 Moong 300 400-0,900 500-950 Tuar 080 380-594 381-595 Maize 10 180-235 175-235 Vaal Deshi 10 300-440 360-550 Choli --- 0 675-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,325-1,350 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500