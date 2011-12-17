Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,580 218-254 217-253 Wheat Tukda 2,260 217-268 217-269 Jowar White 120 200-300 175-292 Bajra 070 170-255 170-265 PULSES Gram 085 580-650 500-675 Udid 450 386-685 351-690 Moong 200 400-900 400-900 Tuar 085 371-650 380-594 Maize --5 180-245 180-235 Vaal Deshi 20 275-311 300-440 Choli 20 380-750 675-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,550-1,575 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,300 3,325-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500