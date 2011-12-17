Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Rice of Basmati quality dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,580 218-254 217-253
Wheat Tukda 2,260 217-268 217-269
Jowar White 120 200-300 175-292
Bajra 070 170-255 170-265
PULSES
Gram 085 580-650 500-675
Udid 450 386-685 351-690
Moong 200 400-900 400-900
Tuar 085 371-650 380-594
Maize --5 180-245 180-235
Vaal Deshi 20 275-311 300-440
Choli 20 380-750 675-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,550-1,575 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,300 3,325-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500