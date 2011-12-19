Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying interest from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,020 220-255 218-254 Wheat Tukda 2,410 221-270 217-268 Jowar White 180 150-280 200-300 Bajra 130 160-265 170-255 PULSES Gram 150 550-683 580-650 Udid 350 400-681 386-685 Moong 150 400-950 400-900 Tuar 065 370-651 371-650 Maize --5 180-245 180-245 Vaal Deshi 30 325-568 275-311 Choli 30 400-668 380-750 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,500-1,525 1,550-1,575 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,300 3,275-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300