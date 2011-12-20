Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices increased due to thin supply. * Tuar prices gained due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,980 222-256 220-255 Wheat Tukda 2,380 224-271 221-270 Jowar White 190 160-275 150-280 Bajra 140 155-268 160-265 PULSES Gram 065 561-668 550-683 Udid 300 400-680 400-681 Moong 90 400-900 400-950 Tuar 70 371-652 370-651 Maize 15 175-248 180-245 Vaal Deshi 35 311-541 325-568 Choli 40 600-800 400-68 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,275-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300