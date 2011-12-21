Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to retail demand.
* Jowar prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,790 223-257 222-256
Wheat Tukda 2,160 225-270 224-271
Jowar White 120 190-350 160-275
Bajra 160 150-265 155-268
PULSES
Gram 70 551-678 561-668
Udid 375 480-681 400-680
Moong 70 405-900 400-900
Tuar 75 381-626 371-652
Maize 10 180-245 175-248
Vaal Deshi 80 311-511 311-541
Choli 50 650-885 600-800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,550-1,575 1,500-1,525
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300