Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to retail demand. * Jowar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,790 223-257 222-256 Wheat Tukda 2,160 225-270 224-271 Jowar White 120 190-350 160-275 Bajra 160 150-265 155-268 PULSES Gram 70 551-678 561-668 Udid 375 480-681 400-680 Moong 70 405-900 400-900 Tuar 75 381-626 371-652 Maize 10 180-245 175-248 Vaal Deshi 80 311-511 311-541 Choli 50 650-885 600-800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,550-1,575 1,500-1,525 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300