BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,680 222-256 223-257 Wheat Tukda 2,090 226-271 225-270 Jowar White 200 180-325 190-350 Bajra 130 160-270 150-265 PULSES Gram 80 555-675 551-678 Udid 350 480-682 480-681 Moong 150 500-925 405-900 Tuar 78 382-627 381-626 Maize 11 190-249 180-245 Vaal Deshi 25 300-560 311-511 Choli 25 400-900 650-885 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,575-1,600 1,550-1,575 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)