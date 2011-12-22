Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,680 222-256 223-257 Wheat Tukda 2,090 226-271 225-270 Jowar White 200 180-325 190-350 Bajra 130 160-270 150-265 PULSES Gram 80 555-675 551-678 Udid 350 480-682 480-681 Moong 150 500-925 405-900 Tuar 78 382-627 381-626 Maize 11 190-249 180-245 Vaal Deshi 25 300-560 311-511 Choli 25 400-900 650-885 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,180-1,190 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,575-1,600 1,550-1,575 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300