Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices moved down due to restricted retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,840 220-255 222-256
Wheat Tukda 2,260 224-270 226-271
Jowar White 135 162-270 180-325
Bajra 175 150-270 160-270
PULSES
Gram 125 550-670 555-675
Udid 365 475-680 480-682
Moong 70 500-915 500-925
Tuar 80 385-644 382-627
Maize 20 185-245 190-249
Vaal Deshi 75 315-520 300-560
Choli 60 540-850 400-900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,575-1,600 1,575-1,600
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300