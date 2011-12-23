Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices moved down due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,840 220-255 222-256 Wheat Tukda 2,260 224-270 226-271 Jowar White 135 162-270 180-325 Bajra 175 150-270 160-270 PULSES Gram 125 550-670 555-675 Udid 365 475-680 480-682 Moong 70 500-915 500-925 Tuar 80 385-644 382-627 Maize 20 185-245 190-249 Vaal Deshi 75 315-520 300-560 Choli 60 540-850 400-900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,575-1,600 1,575-1,600 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300