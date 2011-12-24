Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,790 218-253 220-255 Wheat Tukda 2,180 220-266 224-270 Jowar White 145 165-275 162-270 Bajra 180 155-272 150-270 PULSES Gram 40 562-670 550-670 Udid 265 445-660 475-680 Moong 90 500-950 500-915 Tuar 75 375-646 385-644 Maize 25 180-248 185-245 Vaal Deshi 80 320-535 315-520 Choli --- 0 540-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,575-1,600 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300