Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Rajkot market yard was closed as traders refrained from doing business on
account of government function.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 218-253
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 220-266
Jowar White --- ----000 165-275
Bajra 000 ----000 155-272
PULSES
Gram 000 ----000 562-670
Udid 000 000-0,000 445-0,660
Moong 000 000-0,000 500-0,950
Tuar 000 ----000 375-646
Maize --- ----000 180-248
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 320-0,535
Choli --- 000-0,000 540-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300