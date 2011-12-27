Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,340 219-254 218-253
Wheat Tukda 2,720 221-267 220-266
Jowar White 150 160-280 165-275
Bajra 225 160-265 155-272
PULSES
Gram 110 575-695 562-670
Udid 450 390-666 445-660
Moong 150 450-925 500-,950
Tuar 225 343-585 375-646
Maize 10 175-240 180-248
Vaal Deshi 90 325-545 320-535
Choli --- 0 540-850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475
Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130
Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,500 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300