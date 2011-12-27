Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,340 219-254 218-253 Wheat Tukda 2,720 221-267 220-266 Jowar White 150 160-280 165-275 Bajra 225 160-265 155-272 PULSES Gram 110 575-695 562-670 Udid 450 390-666 445-660 Moong 150 450-925 500-,950 Tuar 225 343-585 375-646 Maize 10 175-240 180-248 Vaal Deshi 90 325-545 320-535 Choli --- 0 540-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300