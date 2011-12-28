BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
Dec. 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,920 222-256 219-254 Wheat Tukda 2,460 224-270 221-267 Jowar White 160 175-300 160-280 Bajra 180 170-240 160-265 PULSES Gram 115 560-680 575-695 Udid 425 390-656 390-666 Moong 150 500-900 450-925 Tuar 225 375-600 343-585 Maize 15 180-240 175-240 Vaal Deshi 110 325-500 325-545 Choli 50 430-1,220 540-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
* Says appointed Prashant Jain as a whole-time director designated as 'joint managing director & CEO' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: