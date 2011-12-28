Dec. 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,920 222-256 219-254 Wheat Tukda 2,460 224-270 221-267 Jowar White 160 175-300 160-280 Bajra 180 170-240 160-265 PULSES Gram 115 560-680 575-695 Udid 425 390-656 390-666 Moong 150 500-900 450-925 Tuar 225 375-600 343-585 Maize 15 180-240 175-240 Vaal Deshi 110 325-500 325-545 Choli 50 430-1,220 540-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300