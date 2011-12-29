Dec. 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to continued demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAI Wheat Lokwan 1,640 225-258 222-256 Wheat Tukda 2,120 228-271 224-270 Jowar White 340 200-310 175-300 Bajra 250 175-238 170-240 PULSES Gram 140 542-600 560-680 Udid 325 405-660 390-656 Moong 300 500-925 500-900 Tuar 110 340-620 375-600 Maize 40 190-240 180-240 Vaal Deshi 60 350-505 325-500 Choli 10 550-960 430-1,220 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300