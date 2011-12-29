Dec. 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to continued demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAI
Wheat Lokwan 1,640 225-258 222-256
Wheat Tukda 2,120 228-271 224-270
Jowar White 340 200-310 175-300
Bajra 250 175-238 170-240
PULSES
Gram 140 542-600 560-680
Udid 325 405-660 390-656
Moong 300 500-925 500-900
Tuar 110 340-620 375-600
Maize 40 190-240 180-240
Vaal Deshi 60 350-505 325-500
Choli 10 550-960 430-1,220
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,200-1,210
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130
Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,625
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300