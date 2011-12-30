Dec. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,360 239-259 225-258
Wheat Tukda 1,730 230-270 228-271
Jowar White 350 175-315 200-310
Bajra 260 171-245 175-238
PULSES
Gram 130 525-692 542-600
Udid 325 380-678 405-660
Moong 150 500-930 500-925
Tuar 115 345-625 340-620
Maize 55 190-239 190-240
Vaal Deshi 50 350-515 350-505
Choli 25 505-963 550-960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,120-1,130
Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300