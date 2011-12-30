Dec. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,360 239-259 225-258 Wheat Tukda 1,730 230-270 228-271 Jowar White 350 175-315 200-310 Bajra 260 171-245 175-238 PULSES Gram 130 525-692 542-600 Udid 325 380-678 405-660 Moong 150 500-930 500-925 Tuar 115 345-625 340-620 Maize 55 190-239 190-240 Vaal Deshi 50 350-515 350-505 Choli 25 505-963 550-960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300