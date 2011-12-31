Dec. 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,490 228-257 239-259 Wheat Tukda 1,920 230-270 230-270 Jowar White 340 165-310 175-315 Bajra 250 170-248 171-245 PULSES Gram 175 546-690 525-692 Udid 350 407-678 380-678 Moong 400 500-900 500-930 Tuar 119 340-630 345-625 Maize 25 192-240 190-239 Vaal Deshi 55 345-520 350-515 Choli 35 515-997 505-963 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300