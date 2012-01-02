Jan. 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to retail-seasonal demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,600 230-258 228-257 Wheat Tukda 2,100 232-252 230-270 Jowar White 300 175-315 165-310 Bajra 190 170-250 170-248 PULSES Gram 180 545-675 546-690 Udid 410 405-690 407-678 Moong 135 650-935 500-900 Tuar 160 452-608 340-630 Maize 30 180-250 192-240 Vaal Deshi 30 348-550 345-520 Choli 38 510-990 515-997 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,625-1,650 1,625-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300