Jan. 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,700 229-258 230-258 Wheat Tukda 2,100 231-262 232-252 Jowar White 225 200-350 175-315 Bajra 228 175-245 170-250 PULSES Gram 105 523-670 545-675 Udid 425 415-691 405-690 Moong 181 535-879 650-935 Tuar 150 402-627 452-608 Maize 10 181-248 180-250 Vaal Deshi 35 350-525 348-550 Choli 25 560-1,000 510-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,625-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300