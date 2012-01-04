Jan. 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,600 234-258 229-258
Wheat Tukda 2,000 236-262 231-262
Jowar White 180 188-310 200-350
Bajra 210 187-240 175-245
PULSES
Gram 175 515-668 523-670
Udid 250 450-695 415-691
Moong 110 550-925 535-879
Tuar 80 401-730 402-627
Maize 8 185-235 181-248
Vaal Deshi 45 340-485 350-525
Choli --- 000-000 560-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300