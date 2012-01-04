Jan. 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,600 234-258 229-258 Wheat Tukda 2,000 236-262 231-262 Jowar White 180 188-310 200-350 Bajra 210 187-240 175-245 PULSES Gram 175 515-668 523-670 Udid 250 450-695 415-691 Moong 110 550-925 535-879 Tuar 80 401-730 402-627 Maize 8 185-235 181-248 Vaal Deshi 45 340-485 350-525 Choli --- 000-000 560-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300