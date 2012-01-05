Jan. 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,400 236-260 234-258
Wheat Tukda 1,600 239-268 236-262
Jowar White 150 175-315 188-310
Bajra 100 175-240 187-240
PULSES
Gram 110 541-700 515-668
Udid 260 405-695 450-695
Moong 70 500-900 550-925
Tuar 35 435-672 401-730
Maize 15 200-260 185-235
Vaal Deshi 70 411-511 340-485
Choli 7 450-1,000 560-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,230-1,240
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,650-1,700
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300