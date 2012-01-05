Jan. 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,400 236-260 234-258 Wheat Tukda 1,600 239-268 236-262 Jowar White 150 175-315 188-310 Bajra 100 175-240 187-240 PULSES Gram 110 541-700 515-668 Udid 260 405-695 450-695 Moong 70 500-900 550-925 Tuar 35 435-672 401-730 Maize 15 200-260 185-235 Vaal Deshi 70 411-511 340-485 Choli 7 450-1,000 560-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,650-1,700 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300