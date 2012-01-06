Jan. 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,200 238-262 236-260 Wheat Tukda 1,550 239-266 239-268 Jowar White 150 200-320 175-315 Bajra 180 185-235 175-240 PULSES Gram 150 545-705 541-700 Udid 350 461-708 405-695 Moong 200 500-875 500-900 Tuar 150 490-728 435-672 Maize 10 190-240 200-260 Vaal Deshi 55 350-510 411-511 Choli 3 480-990 450-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,475 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,350-3,400 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300