Jan. 7 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices increased further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 236-260 238-262 Wheat Tukda 1,300 238-265 239-266 Jowar White 127 250-330 200-320 Bajra 210 190-240 185-235 PULSES Gram 095 547-711 545-705 Udid 325 409-693 461-708 Moong 200 550-950 500-875 Tuar 275 451-790 490-728 Maize --- ---- 190-240 Vaal Deshi 45 340-525 350-510 Choli 8 490-1,000 480-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,425-3,475 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,450-3,500 3,350-3,400 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,200-5,300 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300