Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to thin supply. * Rice of IR-8 quality improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 800 238-263 236-260 Wheat Tukda 1,250 240-268 238-265 Jowar White 140 255-315 250-330 Bajra 190-240 PULSES Gram 178 550-746 547-711 Udid 350 460-686 409-693 Moong 225 560-952 550-950 Tuar 150 481-818 451-790 Maize 190-240 Vaal Deshi 55 345-500 340-525 Choli 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,550 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300