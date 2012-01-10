Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices declined as new crop arrivals started. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 237-260 238-263 Wheat Tukda 1,300 239-268 240-268 Jowar White 160 260-319 255-315 Bajra 250 200-250 190-240 PULSES Gram 176 500-730 550-746 Udid 165 406-683 460-686 Moong 125 555-901 560-952 Tuar 125 441-812 481-818 Maize 15 195-235 190-240 Vaal Deshi 48 340-495 345-500 Choli --- 0 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,450-3,500 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300