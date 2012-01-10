Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices declined as new crop arrivals started.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,100 237-260 238-263
Wheat Tukda 1,300 239-268 240-268
Jowar White 160 260-319 255-315
Bajra 250 200-250 190-240
PULSES
Gram 176 500-730 550-746
Udid 165 406-683 460-686
Moong 125 555-901 560-952
Tuar 125 441-812 481-818
Maize 15 195-235 190-240
Vaal Deshi 48 340-495 345-500
Choli --- 0 490-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,140-1,150
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,450-3,500
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300