Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,400 238-261 237-260 Wheat Tukda 1,600 239-269 239-268 Jowar White 240 275-345 260-319 Bajra 210 195-245 200-250 PULSES Gram 172 550-797 500-730 Udid 250 435-692 406-683 Moong 155 575-921 555-901 Tuar 175 471-819 441-812 Maize 10 190-240 195-235 Vaal Deshi 35 330-428 340-495 Choli --- 0 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,400-4,450 4,200-4,250 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300