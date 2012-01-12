Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to increased arrivals and poor retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,000 239-262 238-261 Wheat Tukda 1,100 240-268 239-269 Jowar White 250 280-340 275-345 Bajra 225 194-240 195-245 PULSES Gram 240 500-725 550-797 Udid 175 415-678 435-692 Moong 160 600-850 575-921 Tuar 225 480-825 471-819 Maize --- ----000 190-240 Vaal Deshi 40 335-0,421 330-428 Choli --- 000-0,000 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,500-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300