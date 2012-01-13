Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 237-261 239-262 Wheat Tukda 1,300 239-269 240-268 Jowar White 240 285-350 280-340 Bajra 220 195-245 194-240 PULSES Gram 250 554-726 500-725 Udid 260 421-682 415-678 Moong 180 650-850 600-850 Tuar 055 481-841 480-825 Maize --- ----000 190-240 Vaal Deshi 35 330-460 335-421 Choli --- 0 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,450-3,475 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,400-4,450 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300