Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to increased arrivals of new crop. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,360 235-260 237-261 Wheat Tukda 1,670 238-266 239-269 Jowar White 250 310-365 285-350 Bajra 275 245-255 195-245 PULSES Gram 70 565-715 554-726 Udid 360 515-0,678 421-0,682 Moong 300 600-0,920 650-0,850 Tuar 340 456-860 481-841 Maize --5 160-245 190-240 Vaal Deshi 15 455-475 330-460 Choli 10 500-800 490-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300