ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Jan. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail buying. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,350 236-260 235-260 Wheat Tukda 1,675 237-266 238-266 Jowar White 370 208-391 310-365 Bajra 215 243-250 245-255 PULSES Gram 65 520-722 565-715 Udid 225 445-686 515-678 Moong 250 550-850 600-920 Tuar 175 480-846 456-860 Maize 15 175-250 160-245 Vaal Deshi 35 379-495 455-475 Choli 30 585-850 500-800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.