Jan. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail buying. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,350 236-260 235-260 Wheat Tukda 1,675 237-266 238-266 Jowar White 370 208-391 310-365 Bajra 215 243-250 245-255 PULSES Gram 65 520-722 565-715 Udid 225 445-686 515-678 Moong 250 550-850 600-920 Tuar 175 480-846 456-860 Maize 15 175-250 160-245 Vaal Deshi 35 379-495 455-475 Choli 30 585-850 500-800 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300