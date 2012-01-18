Jan. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 940 231-262 236-260
Wheat Tukda 1,260 234-268 237-266
Jowar White 255 302-336 208-391
Bajra 235 190-235 243-250
PULSES
Gram 188 531-765 520-722
Udid 350 450-693 445-686
Moong 235 580-870 550-850
Tuar 125 475-835 480-846
Maize --- --- 175-250
Vaal Deshi 31 310-425 379-495
Choli -- --- 585-850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,525-1,550
Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,475-3,525
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300