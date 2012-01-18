Jan. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 940 231-262 236-260 Wheat Tukda 1,260 234-268 237-266 Jowar White 255 302-336 208-391 Bajra 235 190-235 243-250 PULSES Gram 188 531-765 520-722 Udid 350 450-693 445-686 Moong 235 580-870 550-850 Tuar 125 475-835 480-846 Maize --- --- 175-250 Vaal Deshi 31 310-425 379-495 Choli -- --- 585-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,525-1,550 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300