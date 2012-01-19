Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar Daal prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,030 232-262 231-262
Wheat Tukda 1,370 236-268 234-268
Jowar White 200 270-405 302-336
Bajra 210 189-233 190-235
PULSES
Gram 286 450-780 531-765
Udid 345 445-680 450-693
Moong 200 550-900 580-870
Tuar 087 470-815 475-835
Maize --- ----000 175-250
Vaal Deshi 30 325-481 310-425
Choli 10 625-950 585-850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,550
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,700-1,750
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300