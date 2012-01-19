Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to increased retail demand. * Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,030 232-262 231-262 Wheat Tukda 1,370 236-268 234-268 Jowar White 200 270-405 302-336 Bajra 210 189-233 190-235 PULSES Gram 286 450-780 531-765 Udid 345 445-680 450-693 Moong 200 550-900 580-870 Tuar 087 470-815 475-835 Maize --- ----000 175-250 Vaal Deshi 30 325-481 310-425 Choli 10 625-950 585-850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,750-1,800 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,700-1,750 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300