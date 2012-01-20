Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals. * Gram and Besan dropped due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 232-258 232-262 Wheat Tukda 1,400 234-264 236-268 Jowar White 350 270-406 270-405 Bajra 150 190-240 189-233 PULSES Gram 135 540-643 450-780 Udid 470 470-690 445-680 Moong 145 550-850 550-900 Tuar 215 445-824 470-815 Maize 20 180-255 175-250 Vaal Deshi 40 380-456 325-481 Choli 40 630-975 625-950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300