India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals. * Gram and Besan dropped due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 232-258 232-262 Wheat Tukda 1,400 234-264 236-268 Jowar White 350 270-406 270-405 Bajra 150 190-240 189-233 PULSES Gram 135 540-643 450-780 Udid 470 470-690 445-680 Moong 145 550-850 550-900 Tuar 215 445-824 470-815 Maize 20 180-255 175-250 Vaal Deshi 40 380-456 325-481 Choli 40 630-975 625-950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,550 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: