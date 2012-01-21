GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan moved down further due to poor retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed today on account of religious function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan -- ---- 232-258 Wheat Tukda -- ---- 234-264 Jowar White --- ---- 270-406 Bajra ---- 190-240 PULSES Gram 0 ---- 540-643 Udid 0 0 470-690 Moong 0 0 550-850 Tuar 0 ---- 445-824 Maize --- ---- 180-255 Vaal Deshi --- 0 380-456 Choli --- 0 630-975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.