Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to continued demand from flour mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 5,000 235-270 235-265
Wheat Tukda 8,500 236-276 237-366
Jowar White 120 260-346 238-365
Bajra 060 240-277 188-254
PULSES
Gram 7,500 650-709 660-714
Udid 110 475-621 440-630
Moong 50 580-844 570-800
Tuar 120 540-733 425-750
Maize --6 230-264 244-265
Vaal Deshi 110 272-524 275-522
Choli 30 480-980 550-980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,625 3,575-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400