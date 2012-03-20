Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,800 235-266 235-270 Wheat Tukda 5,500 236-272 236-276 Jowar White 120 244-368 260-346 Bajra 040 200-256 240-277 PULSES Gram 5,500 645-709 650-709 Udid 70 425-618 475-621 Moong 80 590-816 580-844 Tuar 160 500-700 540-733 Maize --5 232-266 230-264 Vaal Deshi 60 264-505 272-524 Choli 30 500-950 480-980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,625 3,575-3,625 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400