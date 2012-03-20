Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,800 235-266 235-270
Wheat Tukda 5,500 236-272 236-276
Jowar White 120 244-368 260-346
Bajra 040 200-256 240-277
PULSES
Gram 5,500 645-709 650-709
Udid 70 425-618 475-621
Moong 80 590-816 580-844
Tuar 160 500-700 540-733
Maize --5 232-266 230-264
Vaal Deshi 60 264-505 272-524
Choli 30 500-950 480-980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,625 3,575-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400