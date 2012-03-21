Mar. 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,900 235-267 235-266 Wheat Tukda 5,900 237-275 236-272 Jowar White 255 245-369 244-368 Bajra 200 190-260 200-256 PULSES Gram 3,500 650-708 645-709 Udid 215 420-0,619 425-0,618 Moong 030 585-0,810 590-0,816 Tuar 110 515-721 500-700 Maize --5 236-268 232-266 Vaal Deshi 55 270-0,500 264-0,505 Choli 10 550-0,960 500-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,270-1,275 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,575 3,575-3,625 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400