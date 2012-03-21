Mar. 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,900 235-267 235-266
Wheat Tukda 5,900 237-275 236-272
Jowar White 255 245-369 244-368
Bajra 200 190-260 200-256
PULSES
Gram 3,500 650-708 645-709
Udid 215 420-0,619 425-0,618
Moong 030 585-0,810 590-0,816
Tuar 110 515-721 500-700
Maize --5 236-268 232-266
Vaal Deshi 55 270-0,500 264-0,505
Choli 10 550-0,960 500-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,270-1,275
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,575-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400