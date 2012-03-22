Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,400 234-268 235-267 Wheat Tukda 6,500 236-273 237-275 Jowar White 180 235-351 245-369 Bajra 110 200-256 190-260 PULSES Gram 6,500 670-750 650-708 Udid 200 421-620 420-619 Moong 80 560-840 585-810 Tuar 115 516-622 515-721 Maize --4 240-258 236-268 Vaal Deshi 50 260-500 270-500 Choli 12 560-930 550-960 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,650 3,550-3,575 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400