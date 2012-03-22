Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,400 234-268 235-267
Wheat Tukda 6,500 236-273 237-275
Jowar White 180 235-351 245-369
Bajra 110 200-256 190-260
PULSES
Gram 6,500 670-750 650-708
Udid 200 421-620 420-619
Moong 80 560-840 585-810
Tuar 115 516-622 515-721
Maize --4 240-258 236-268
Vaal Deshi 50 260-500 270-500
Choli 12 560-930 550-960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,650 3,550-3,575
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400