Prices Open- March 23
Mar. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 4,500 237-270 234-268
Wheat Tukda 6,800 238-275 236-273
Jowar White 165 230-365 235-351
Bajra 125 205-260 200-256
PULSES
Gram 6,500 650-713 670-750
Udid 072 480-679 421-620
Moong 055 490-805 560-840
Tuar 105 542-729 516-622
Maize 10 235-260 240-258
Vaal Deshi 75 255-500 260-500
Choli 25 545-895 560-930
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400