Prices Open- March 23 Mar. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,500 237-270 234-268 Wheat Tukda 6,800 238-275 236-273 Jowar White 165 230-365 235-351 Bajra 125 205-260 200-256 PULSES Gram 6,500 650-713 670-750 Udid 072 480-679 421-620 Moong 055 490-805 560-840 Tuar 105 542-729 516-622 Maize 10 235-260 240-258 Vaal Deshi 75 255-500 260-500 Choli 25 545-895 560-930 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400