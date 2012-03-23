* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 80,000-80,000 versus 85,000-86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 800-1,088 4,500 770-1,032 Gondal 3,000 815-992 3,500 813-993 Jasdan 500 780-961 500 807-955 Jamnagar 1,000 800-982 1,000 815-961 Junagadh 2,000 771-999 2,000 800-964 Keshod --,500 760-938 1,000 780-935 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,088 825-1,032 800-945 770-927 (auction price) Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960 (traders price) Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,050 1,070-1,221 1,070-1,225 Sesame (Black) 50 1,360-2,000 1,350-1,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,175 636-682 635-682 Rapeseeds 240 680-723 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,170 1,795 1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 662 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil label tin 1,935-1,940 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,955-1,960 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 980-985 975-980 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed