* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 80,000-80,000 versus 85,000-86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 800-1,088 4,500 770-1,032
Gondal 3,000 815-992 3,500 813-993
Jasdan 500 780-961 500 807-955
Jamnagar 1,000 800-982 1,000 815-961
Junagadh 2,000 771-999 2,000 800-964
Keshod --,500 760-938 1,000 780-935
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,088 825-1,032 800-945 770-927
(auction price)
Market delivery 975-0,980 975-0,980 955-960 955-960
(traders price)
Plant delivery 990-0,991 990-0,991 970-971 970-971
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,050 1,070-1,221 1,070-1,225
Sesame (Black) 50 1,360-2,000 1,350-1,955
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,175 636-682 635-682
Rapeseeds 240 680-723 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,170 1,795 1,785
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 640 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 662 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil label tin 1,935-1,940 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,955-1,960 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 980-985 975-980
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed