Mar. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,195 238-269 237-270
Wheat Tukda 1,210 240-272 238-275
Jowar White 180 240-370 230-365
Bajra 080 200-256 205-260
PULSES
Gram 500 650-725 650-713
Udid 025 435-0,620 480-0,679
Moong 025 550-0,850 490-0,805
Tuar 035 451-725 542-729
Maize --5 238-262 235-260
Vaal Deshi 60 265-0,517 255-0,500
Choli 20 600-0,974 545-0,895
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400