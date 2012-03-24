Mar. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,195 238-269 237-270 Wheat Tukda 1,210 240-272 238-275 Jowar White 180 240-370 230-365 Bajra 080 200-256 205-260 PULSES Gram 500 650-725 650-713 Udid 025 435-0,620 480-0,679 Moong 025 550-0,850 490-0,805 Tuar 035 451-725 542-729 Maize --5 238-262 235-260 Vaal Deshi 60 265-0,517 255-0,500 Choli 20 600-0,974 545-0,895 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400