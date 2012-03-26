Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality improved due to thin supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --, ---- 238-269 Wheat Tukda --, ---- 240-272 Jowar White --- ---- 240-370 Bajra ---- 200-256 PULSES Gram 000 0 650-725 Udid 000 0 435-620 Moong 000 0 550-850 Tuar 000 0 551-725 Maize --- 0 238-262 Vaal Deshi --- 0 265-517 Choli --- 0 600-974 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,650-3,675 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,300-5,400