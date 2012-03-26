Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Rice of Basmati quality improved due to thin supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --, ---- 238-269
Wheat Tukda --, ---- 240-272
Jowar White --- ---- 240-370
Bajra ---- 200-256
PULSES
Gram 000 0 650-725
Udid 000 0 435-620
Moong 000 0 550-850
Tuar 000 0 551-725
Maize --- 0 238-262
Vaal Deshi --- 0 265-517
Choli --- 0 600-974
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,650-3,675 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,300-5,400