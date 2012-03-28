* Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 238-269
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 240-272
Jowar White --- ----000 240-370
Bajra 000 ----000 200-256
PULSES
Gram 000 ----000 650-725
Udid 000 000-0,000 435-,620
Moong 000 000-0,000 550-850
Tuar 000 ----000 551-725
Maize --- ----000 238-262
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 265-517
Choli --- 000-0,000 600-974
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,650-3,675
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600