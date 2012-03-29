Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low supply.
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 238-269
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 240-272
Jowar White --- ----000 240-370
Bajra 000 ----000 200-256
PULSES
Gram 000 ----000 650-725
Udid 000 000-0,000 435-0,620
Moong 000 000-0,000 550-0,850
Tuar 000 ----000 551-725
Maize --- ----000 238-262
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 265-0,517
Choli --- 000-0,000 600-0,974
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,550-1,575 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,130-1,140 1,130-1,140
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,575 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600